ICP DAS' new single stack light monitoring module with Wi-Fi interface

By ICP Electronics Australia 26 November 2018
article image SL-P6R1-WF/ SL-PA6R1-WF single stack light monitoring modules
ICP Electronics Australia introduces the new SL-P6R1-WF/ SL-PA6R1-WF single stack light monitoring module with Wi-Fi interface for factory and machine automation, remote maintenance and diagnosis, and testing equipment.

The main objective of managing a machine's status is to reduce the downtime as well as production costs. This can be achieved easily by installing an SL-P6R1-WF/ SL-PA6R1-WF intelligent module from ICP DAS.

The SL-P6R1-WF/ SL-PA6R1-WF module monitors the output of the machine’s indicators without affecting the equipment's operation. As a result, the machine's current operation stage can be under full control, ensuring the logistic system commands will be executed in real time so that production goals can be reliably achieved.

The SL-P6R1-WF/ SL-PA6R1-WF is a stack light monitoring module, including 6-channel DC/AC digital input and 1-channel relay output, which can be used to monitor the status of the stack lights on an MES (Manufacturing Execution System) machine. It also detects the status of each colour segment of the stack light to determine whether it is OFF, ON, or flashing. In addition, the status of a combination of multiple colour segments can also be defined, and it has the ability to report the previous status' duration.

The SL-P6R1-WF/ SL-PA6R1-WF module includes WLAN connections compliant with IEEE802.11b/g standards. With the popularity of 802.11 network infrastructure, the SL-P6R1-WF/SL-PA6R1-WF provides a simple method of incorporating wireless connectivity into your systems for easy monitoring and control.

The SL-P6R1-WF/ SL-PA6R1-WF allows easy implementation of stack light status monitoring on an MES via SCADA software and, furthermore, improves the utilisation and throughput of the machines. The SL-P6R1-WF/SL-PA6R1-WF also supports the Modbus/TCP and UDP protocols as well as network encryption configuration, and offers easy, safe access for users anytime, anywhere.

For more information, please visit the ICP Electronics Australia website www.icp-australia.com.au or call (02) 9457 6011.

Monitoring Stack Lights Factory Automation