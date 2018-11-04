ICP DAS' new LRA-900 RS-232/RS-485 to LoRa radio modem

ICP Electronics Australia introduces ICP DAS' new LRA-900, an RS-232/RS-485 to radio device designed for remote communication, which operates in a transparent transmission mode and makes use of the physical layer of LoRa (Long Range) transmission technology.

Providing a maximum line-of-sight (LOS) transmission distance of 1500 metres at an RF bit rate of less than 1000 bps, the LRA-900 overcomes any interference during use in harsh environments by allowing the minimum RF transmission bit rate to be configured to as low as 250 bps, enhancing the modem's capability to resist noise and other interference. Harsh environments are no barrier to device operation either, as the LRA-900 can operate in temperatures spanning from -25°C up to +75°C.

The RF channels and Group IDs can be adjusted, which is helpful for avoiding interference in situations where two LRA-900 networks are operating adjacent to each other. The RF channels and Group IDs can be configured to distinguish and control different LRA-900 networks.

Key features of LRA-900 RS-232/RS-485 to LoRa radio modems also include 32 RF channels (frequency band: 864~ 871.5MHz, 915 to 922.5MHz, with 868 ±4 MHz use recommended); 7 RF baud rates (10,000 to 250 bps); baud rates from 1200 to 115200 bps for both RS-232 and RS-485 interfaces; ESD protection: contact ±4 kV; isolation: 3000 VDC for DC-to-DC, 2500 Vrms using a photocoupler; and DIN-Rail mountable design.

For more information, please visit the ICP Electronics Australia website www.icp-australia.com.au or call (02) 9457 6011.