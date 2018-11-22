ICP DAS' new G-4514-4G Series power saving M2M PACs

I would like to enquire about ICP Electronics Australia

ICP Electronics Australia introduces ICP DAS' new G-4514-4G Series M2M power saving PACs with cellular transceiver and solar charger.

The G-4514-4G Series is a range of M2M (Machine to Machine) power saving PACs, perfect for applications requiring complex controls. Offering high reliability in harsh environments, these PACs are recommended for applications involving hydrologic, mudslide, and wind monitoring and vehicle monitoring/ tracking systems. All PACs in the series come complete with a solar charger.

Key features of the new G-4514-4G Series M2M power saving PACs include embedded MiniOS7, Anti-Virus; support for GSM, WCDMA, 4G LTE, and TCP, UDP Client Connection over 4G LTE; 10/100 Base-TX compatible Ethernet controller; COM1 (5-wire RS232), COM2 (RS-485) ports; I/O 3x DI, 3x DO, 8x AI, 1x relay DO; support for SD card; built-in RTC, NVRAM, EEPROM; 128*64 Dots LCM display (optional); GPS 32 channels with all-in-view tracking (optional); and DIN-rail mountable design.

The optional GPS and LCM display models enable the G-4515-4G Series to function as GPS tracking systems for vehicle management or maritime systems and if necessary, feature their own convenient display. The G-4514-4G Series PACs can be ordered with either the GPS or LCD, or both, depending on your application needs.

For more information, please visit the ICP Electronics Australia website www.icp-australia.com.au or call (02) 9457 6011.