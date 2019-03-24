Search
ICP DAS' new ECAT-2011H EtherCAT slave I/O module

By ICP Electronics Australia 24 March 2019
ICP Electronics Australia introduces a new ECAT-2011H EtherCAT slave I/O module with isolated 16-CH/8-CH AI for use in robotics, automation, and systems control.

A member of the ECAT-2000 series of modules, the ECAT-2011H comes equipped with the EtherCAT protocol and can be installed in daisy-chain connections, allowing flexible device installation and reducing infrastructure and operation costs. All ECAT-2000 modules can be deployed in network topologies such as star, line, or ring. Further, the isolated input and output design of the ECAT-2000 series protects these modules from harmful interference and environmental disruptions.

The ECAT-2011H has 8 isolated differential input channels or 16 single-ended input channels built in, which can be selected via software. Users can obtain the status of the input through the ECAT-2011H's process data. Finally, the ECAT-2011H has passed the EtherCAT conformance test tool for protocol compliance, ensuring an eligible EtherCAT master or configurator can operate it and implement various applications with ease.

