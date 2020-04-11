ICP Electronics Australia presents ICP DAS’ LC-223H 1-channel dimmer lighting control module.
The LC-223H is an easy-to-use dimming ballast control module that can be easily installed and operated without requiring specialist knowledge or skills. The brightness of a fluorescent lamp can be controlled using a dimmer, either via digital input or a host controller.
The digital input can be used to directly control the light value of the luminous flux in sequence from 10% to 100%, without the need for a remote host controller. The control module comes with 4 kV ESD, 2 kV surge protection and 2500 VDC intra-module isolation.
When required, communication with the LC-223H is programmable based on the Modbus RTU/DCON protocol, with the added benefit that different addresses can be set via hardware configuration.
Key features:
- Isolated analogue output (0 to 20 mA, 0 to 10 V, 1 to 10 V) for dimming control
- Relay operation current: 16 A (Res. Load)
- Support lighting module (Max.):
- Incandescent lamp: 40W/ 220VAC * 8 sets
- LED (electronic ballast): 40W/ 220VAC * 10 sets
- Provide power relay output to turn the dimming ballast ON/OFF
- Provide the wall switch function to control the brightness of the dimming ballast
- Provide the dry contact to trigger the brightness of the dimming ballast
- Supports Modbus RTU and DCON protocols
- 2500 VDC intra-module isolation
- ±2 kV surge, ±4 kV ESD and EFT protection
- DIN-Rail mounting