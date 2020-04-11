ICP Electronics Australia presents ICP DAS’ LC-223H 1-channel dimmer lighting control module.

The LC-223H is an easy-to-use dimming ballast control module that can be easily installed and operated without requiring specialist knowledge or skills. The brightness of a fluorescent lamp can be controlled using a dimmer, either via digital input or a host controller.

The digital input can be used to directly control the light value of the luminous flux in sequence from 10% to 100%, without the need for a remote host controller. The control module comes with 4 kV ESD, 2 kV surge protection and 2500 VDC intra-module isolation.

When required, communication with the LC-223H is programmable based on the Modbus RTU/DCON protocol, with the added benefit that different addresses can be set via hardware configuration.

Key features: