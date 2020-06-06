ICP Electronics Australia introduces ICP DAS’ iKAN Series industrial Modbus LED displays featuring a web-based user interface, 7-colour display, and multi-lingual support.

The iKAN Series is a family of industrial Modbus LED display devices that deliver industrial-grade anti-noise capabilities as well as reliability and stability. These LED displays support ASCII characters and Unicode characters, which can be used to display formatted messages in multiple languages. Support for the popular Modbus industrial protocol is provided, allowing iKAN display devices to be easily integrated into existing PLC and SCADA environments.

The iKAN Series industrial Modbus LED displays allow data written from a PC or a PLC to be displayed in a formatted message in real-time. Seven colours are available for the text, which can be used to indicate different degrees of importance of the message while also significantly increasing readability in an industrial environment.

Messages can be edited using a standard web browser such as Google Chrome, Firefox, IE etc., on a PC, mobile device, or smartphone without any limitations related to specific control tools or programs. The display of individual messages can also be remotely enabled or disabled as necessary using the same standard web browser.

Up to 128 messages can be stored with priority configuration. In addition, 168 user-defined variables allow data on a PC, PLC or other controller to be automatically integrated into a message and then displayed. With an open user interface and the ability to display real-time data, the iKAN Series of display devices can be installed in a variety of indoor spaces, including shopping malls, railway stations, and industrial areas.

Key features also include support for multiple languages (glyphs for Arabic, Indian and Thai alphabets are not included); support for Modbus TCP/ Modbus RTU protocols and CGI command; and ability to display indoor air quality indexes from DL modules without any controller.