ICP DAS’ I-9K and I-97K Series I/O modules

ICP Electronics Australia introduces ICP DAS’ I-9K (analogue I/O) and I-97K (digital I/O) Series I/O modules for combining a variety of I/O functions within the WP-9000, XP-9000, LX-9000 and LP-9000 programmable automation controllers (PACs).

The I-9012 AIO is a high-performance analogue input module that provides 16-bit resolution and a sampling rate of up to 200 kS/s per channel. The I-9012 AIO provides eight input channels, and the input range is programmable to ±5 V or ±10 V. The trigger output and the trigger input pin cloud allow a multitude of I-9K modules to be simultaneously sampled. The module also provides 4 kV ESD protection and 2500 Vrms intra-module isolation.

The I-97K DIO modules are based on a parallel interface with high communication speed. The I-97K DIO module must be plugged into the 9000 PAC series (WP-9000, XP-9000, LX-9000 and LP-9000) for the module to function properly. All I-97K DO modules provide programmable power-on value/ safe value/ retentive functions and all I-97K DI modules provide DI low pass filter function.

Key features of I-9K Series (AIO) include 16-bit AD converter; 200 kHz sample rate at single channel; 2500 Vrms intra-module isolation; 8k byte FIFO; 4kV ESD protection; 2500 Vrms intra-module isolation; and wide -25°C to +75°C operating temperature range.

Key features of I-97K Series (DIO) include 16-channel source-type digital output; channel status LED indicators; photo couple isolation; short circuit protection; power-on value and safe value options; 4kV ESD protection; 3750 VDC intra-module isolation; and wide -25°C to +75°C operating temperature range.