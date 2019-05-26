ICP DAS' I-7565M-HS high speed USB to CAN bus converters

ICP Electronics Australia introduces ICP DAS' new I-7565M-HS high-speed USB to 2-port CAN bus converter. A brand new high-speed USB-to-CAN converter with two CAN channels, the I-7565M-HS provides even faster CAN bus communication performance than its I-7565 predecessor.

Key features of I-7565M-HS high speed USB to CAN bus converters include support for CAN2.0A/2.0B protocol and CAN bus message filter configuration; programmable CAN bus baud rates ranging from 5 kbps to 1000 kbps; ability to support user-defined baud rate functionality regardless of baud rate; compatibility with high-speed USB 2.0, ISO 11898-2 Standard; powered via USB, firmware updates via USB; CAN message timestamps within ±10us precision; internal watchdog timer; PWR, CAN Tx/Rx, and CAN status indication LEDs; built-in dip-switch to select 120 ohm terminal resister for CAN bus; utility tool for user’s module setting and CAN bus communication testing; and API Library for user program development.

When the I-7565M-HS is connected to a PC, the PC will automatically load the relevant device driver (hot plug & play). As a result, the I-7565M-HS makes data collection and the processing of CAN bus networks fast and simple for any user. This module is perfect for a range of applications including CAN bus monitoring, building automation, remote data acquisition, environment control and monitoring, laboratory equipment and research, and factory automation.