ICP Electronics Australia introduces ICP DAS’ I-7565M-FD USB to 2-port CAN/CAN FD bus converters.

The I-7565M-FD is a USB to CAN/CAN FD (CAN with Flexible Data-Rate) converter with two CAN channels. It allows transmitting/ receiving CAN/CAN FD frames and supports CAN2.0A/2.0B and CAN FD (ISO/Bosch) specifications and different baud rates for CAN/CAN FD frame (10 kbps to 1000 kbps for CAN Arbitration Phase and 100 kbps to 3000 kbps for CAN FD Data Phase).

When connecting I-7565M-FD to a PC, the PC will load the relevant device driver automatically. Therefore, users can make data collection and processing of CAN Bus network easier and quicker by applying I-7565M-FD. Key application fields include CAN Bus monitoring, building automation, remote data acquisition, environment control and monitoring, laboratory equipment and research, and factory automation among others.

The following is the application structure for the USB to CAN/CAN FD module. The PC can be the CAN host, monitor or HMI to access/control the CAN/CAN FD devices through the CAN network by the I-7565M-FD converter. The module lets users communicate with CAN/CAN FD devices easily from PCs with USB interface.

Key features: