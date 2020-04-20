ICP Electronics Australia introduces ICP DAS’ I-7565M-FD USB to 2-port CAN/CAN FD bus converters.
The I-7565M-FD is a USB to CAN/CAN FD (CAN with Flexible Data-Rate) converter with two CAN channels. It allows transmitting/ receiving CAN/CAN FD frames and supports CAN2.0A/2.0B and CAN FD (ISO/Bosch) specifications and different baud rates for CAN/CAN FD frame (10 kbps to 1000 kbps for CAN Arbitration Phase and 100 kbps to 3000 kbps for CAN FD Data Phase).
When connecting I-7565M-FD to a PC, the PC will load the relevant device driver automatically. Therefore, users can make data collection and processing of CAN Bus network easier and quicker by applying I-7565M-FD. Key application fields include CAN Bus monitoring, building automation, remote data acquisition, environment control and monitoring, laboratory equipment and research, and factory automation among others.
The following is the application structure for the USB to CAN/CAN FD module. The PC can be the CAN host, monitor or HMI to access/control the CAN/CAN FD devices through the CAN network by the I-7565M-FD converter. The module lets users communicate with CAN/CAN FD devices easily from PCs with USB interface.
Key features:
- Compatible with USB 2.0 (High Speed)
- Compatible with the ISO 11898-2 Standard
- Compatible with CAN specification 2.0 A/B and FD
- CAN FD support for ISO and non-ISO (Bosch) standards switchable
- CAN FD bit rates for data field from 100 kbps to 3000 kbps
- CAN bit rates from 10 kbps to 1000 kbps
- Supports CAN Bus message filter configuration
- Time stamp resolution 1ms.
- Voltage supply via USB
- Watchdog inside
- Provides PWR, CAN Tx/Rx and CAN status indication LEDs
- Built-in dipswitch to select 120-ohm terminal resister for CAN Bus
- Supports firmware update via USB
- Provides utility tool for user's module setting and CAN Bus communication testing conveniently
- Provides API library for user program development ±2 kV surge, ±4 kV ESD and EFT protection
- DIN-rail mounting