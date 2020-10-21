The GW-2200i module enables a Modbus TCP/UDP host to communicate with serial Modbus RTU/ASCII devices through an Ethernet network

ICP Electronics Australia introduces ICP DAS’ GW-2200i Series Modbus TCP/UDP to RTU/ASCII gateways featuring 2-port Ethernet switch and multiple isolated RS-232/485/422 ports.

The GW-2200i module is a Modbus TCP/UDP to RTU/ASCII gateway that enables a Modbus TCP/UDP host to communicate with serial Modbus RTU/ASCII devices through an Ethernet network, and eliminates the cable length limitation of legacy serial communication devices.

The module can be used to create a pair-connection application (as well as serial-bridge or serial-tunnel application), and then route data over TCP/IP between two serial Modbus RTU/ASCII devices, which is useful when connecting mainframe computers, servers or other serial devices that use Modbus RTU/ASCII protocols but lack Ethernet capability.

With two Ethernet ports, the GW-2200i allows daisy chain connection, which enables flexibility in locating devices as well as easy installation and lower infrastructure costs.

The GW-2200i also adds 3000 VDC isolation and ±4 kV ESD protection component that diverts a potentially damaging charge away from a sensitive circuit to protect the module and equipment from sudden and momentary electric current. The 2-port Ethernet switch (LAN bypass) for daisy chain wiring makes deployment more convenient.

Key features also include 32 connections (Masters) maximum per serial port; read-cache ensuring faster Modbus TCP/UDP response; UDP responder supported for device discovery (UDP Search); static IP or DHCP network configuration; and redundant power inputs PoE (IEEE 802.3af, Class 1) and DC terminal block included.