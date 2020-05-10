ICP Electronics Australia introduces ICP DAS’ GPS-721U-MRTU remote GPS receiver modules delivering excellent performance in an ultra-small form factor.

The GPS-721-MRTU remote GPS receiver module ensures high sensitivity and low power consumption and supports the NMEA 0183 GPS protocol. The embedded GPS module is powered by a MediaTek solution and can provide superior performance, even in an urban environment, or an environment that features dense foliage.

In addition to the ability to acquire GPS data, the GPS-721-MRTU includes a single digital output channel and a single PPS (pulse per second) channel that can be used for precise timekeeping and time measurement. The PPS functionality can be combined with an additional external time source in order to synchronise signal operations and provides the full date and time for accurate and precise applications.

Therefore, the GPS-721-MRTU can act as a powerful remote GPS module as well as a general-purpose GPS module with an RS-232 interface. It can also be applied to applications related to automotive navigation, personal positioning and navigation, marine navigation, and satellite time correction among others.

ICP DAS now also provides an option that allows NMEA 0183 format GPS data to be converted to Google Maps format. This feature is available for both the DCON and Modbus protocols from firmware version 2.10 or later.