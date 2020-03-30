ICP DAS’ ECAT-2092T EtherCAT incremental encoder counter

ICP Electronics Australia introduces ICP DAS’ ECAT-2092T EtherCAT two-channel incremental encoder counter.

The EtherCAT slave ECAT-2092T is an incremental encoder counter, which provides two independent high-speed counter channels. It reads the pulse train generated by an incremental encoder and can be used in positioning feedback applications. Each channel has two counter (A, B) and one index inputs (C).

The inputs can either be single-ended or differential signals. Three counting modes are supported: clockwise/counter-clockwise, pulse/direction and quadrant counting modes. The 32-bit counter and the trigger level (falling/rising edge) can be configured and set by software. A latch input (HR) for each channel allows the latching and clearing of each encoder counter.

ECAT-2092T supports position compare. Each encoder channel is equipped with one 32-bit compare register, which compares the counter position with the compare position and generates an output signal when the counter reaches or passes the compare position. The compare function supports single and auto incremental position compare. The pulse width of the compare output can be set.

Each channel has an adjustable input signal filter for filtering out electrical noises.