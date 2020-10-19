ICP Electronics Australia introduces ICP DAS’ ECAT-2057P EtherCAT slave I/O modules with isolated 16-ch source-type digital outputs.

The ECAT-2057P is equipped with the EtherCAT protocol and installed by daisy chain connection, which allows flexibility in device installation and reduces infrastructure and operation costs.

The EtherCAT slave I/O module can be deployed in network topologies such as star, line or ring. The isolation input and output design protects the ECAT-2057P against harmful interference and the environment.

ECAT-2057P is built-in with isolated 16 source-type digital outputs. The output status can be obtained via the processed data or from its LED indicators. It has been passed and verified by the conformance test tool, therefore, it can be operated by eligible EtherCAT master or configurator with ease, allowing all kinds of applications to be implemented.

Key features of the ECAT-2057P slave I/O modules include powerful MCU handling efficient network traffic; 2 x RJ-45 bus interface; distance between stations up to 100 metres (100BASE-TX); removable terminal block connector; and ESD protection 4 KV contact for each channel.