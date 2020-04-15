ICP Electronics Australia introduces ICP DAS’ ECAT-2016N EtherCAT slave I/O module with 16-bit single-channel strain gauge.

The ECAT-2016N is equipped with the EtherCAT protocol and installed by daisy chain connection, which allows flexibility in device installation and reduces infrastructure and operation costs. All the modules can be deployed in network topologies such as star, line or ring. The isolation input and output design protects the ECAT-2016N against harmful interference and environment.

The ECAT-2016N’s single-channel analogue input terminal permits direct connection of a resistor bridge. Users can obtain the input status via the process data. It has been passed and verified by the EtherCAT conformance test tool.

Key features of ECAT-2016N include on the fly processing for EtherCAT; powerful MCU handling efficient network traffic; 2 x RJ-45 bus interfaces; distance between stations up to 100m (100BASE-TX); removable terminal block connector; LED indicators; 1-channel loadcell transducer input; and RoHS compliance.