ICP DAS’ ECAN-240 Modbus TCP to 2-port CAN bus gateway

ICP Electronics Australia introduces the ECAN-240, a new Ethernet product developed by ICP DAS to provide additional access to IoT applications related to industry based on the CAN bus. The IoT (Internet of Things) is a popular topic of discussion and development with its ability to easily integrate heterogeneous networks to facilitate a more convenient life.

The ECAN-240 module is a Modbus TCP to 2-port CAN bus gateway, providing communications via the Ethernet based on the Modbus TCP industrial protocol, which means it can easily be integrated with an industrial network. The ECAN-240 module includes two CAN bus interfaces, allowing various CAN applications to be supported, such as a CAN bridge or a CAN message router. The CAN message router function enables the ECAN-240 module to be used to connect to four different CAN networks, ensuring they can communicate with each other.

The new ECAN-240 module offers full compatibility with the ISO 11898-2 standard; as well as support for the CAN bus ID filter function, CAN bus bridge mode via configuration, CAN bus listen only mode via configuration, Modbus TCP Client/Server function via configuration, TCP/UDP pair connection function via configuration, and web configuration functions.

For more information, please contact ICP Electronics Australia on (02) 9457 6011 or visit www.icp-australia.com.au.