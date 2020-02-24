ICP DAS DL-301-IP65 CO, temperature, humidity and dew point data loggers

The DL-301-IP65 series of data loggers available from ICP Electronics Australia can be used to record CO, temperature, humidity and dew point information, including date and time stamps, as well as store up to 450,000 downloadable records.

Real-time data can be accessed from the DL-301-IP65 data logger from anywhere and at any time using the free Windows software, the iOS App or the Android App, as long as they are connected to the same local network as the data logger.

Support is provided for popular industrial protocols such as DCON, Modbus RTU, and Modbus TCP, as well as the emerging machine-to-machine (M2M)/ IoT (Internet of Things) connectivity protocol - MQTT. The DL-301-IP65 data logger can be connected via widely used communication interfaces including RS-485, Ethernet and PoE, allowing the device to be easily integrated into existing HMI or SCADA systems, as well as maintained in a distributed control system.

In addition, the DL-300 utility is a powerful tool that is designed for configuring the modules, monitoring real-time data, grouping DL-301-IP65 modules to view and manage the status of distribution groups, and downloading log data, which can be exported to a CSV file that can then be imported into any industry standard software or spreadsheet for analysis.

Key features of DL-301-IP65 data loggers include simultaneous display for CO, temperature, humidity and dew point readings; CO measurement range 0 ~ 1000 ppm; 2.8" LCD touch screen; touchscreen and web-based configuration interface; free software utility, iOS APP and Android App included; ability to display multilingual messages on the screen; support for DCON, Modbus RTU, Modbus TCP and MQTT protocols; includes RS-485/ Ethernet/ PoE communication interfaces; relay output for audible/visual alarm or IAQ device control; and IP 65 protection approval.