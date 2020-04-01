ICP Electronics Australia introduces ICP DAS DL-300-WF-IP65 data loggers designed to remotely record CO, CO2, HCHO, TVOC, NH3, H2S, temperature, humidity and dew point information.

The DL-300-WF-IP65 series is a gas detector monitoring module with Wi-Fi, Ethernet and RS-485 interfaces. It provides a WLAN connection, which complies with the IEEE802.11b/g/n standards. With the popularity of 802.11 network infrastructure, the modules offer an easy way to incorporate wireless connectivity into monitoring and control systems.

This data logger device can be used to record CO, CO2, HCHO, TVOC, NH3, H2S, temperature, humidity and dew point information, including date and time stamps, and can store up to 450,000 downloadable records. Real-time data can be accessed from the DL-300-WF-IP65 series data logger from any location and at any time using the free Windows software, the iOS App or the Android App, as long as they are connected to the same local network as the data logger. Support is provided for popular industrial protocols such as DCON, Modbus RTU, and Modbus TCP.

For Ethernet interface, it also supports the emerging Machine-to-Machine (M2M)/ IoT (Internet of Things) connectivity protocol - MQTT. The DL-300-WF-IP65 series data logger can be connected via widely used communication interfaces including RS-485, Ethernet, PoE and Wi-Fi, meaning that the device can be easily integrated into existing HMI or SCADA systems, and also easily maintained in a distributed control system.

The IP65 version of the DL-300-WF-IP65 series is designed for industrial applications in harsh environments. The rugged RJ-45 ensures tight, robust connections, and guarantees reliable operation, even for applications that are subject to high vibration and shock.