ICP DAS’ DL-100S-E-W IP66 remote temperature/ humidity data loggers

ICP Electronics Australia introduces ICP DAS’ DL-100S-E-W IP66 remote temperature and humidity data loggers for harsh application environments.

The DL-100S-E-W data logger can be used to record temperature, humidity and dew point readings, including the date and time stamps for each record, and has the ability to store up to 600,000 downloadable records.

Real-time data can be accessed from the DL-100S-E-W from anywhere and at any time using the free Windows software, iOS App, or Android App, as long as it is connected to the same local network as the data logger. The DL-100S-E-W data logger supports popular industrial protocols such as Modbus TCP, as well as the emerging Machine-to-Machine (M2M) and IoT (Internet of Things) connectivity protocol – MQTT.

The DL-100S-E-W can be connected using a range of communication interfaces including Ethernet and PoE, allowing easy integration into existing HMI or SCADA systems, and ensuring easy maintenance in a distributed control system.

The IP66 version of the DL-100S-E-W is designed for industrial applications in harsh environments that provide IP66 grade protection approval. The rugged RJ-45 ensures tight, robust connections, and guarantees reliable operation, even for applications that are subject to high vibration and shock.

Key features of DL-100S-E-W data loggers include measurement range of -20°C to +60°C and 0 to 100% RH; LCD display showing temperature, relative humidity, date and time; ability to store up to 600,000 records with date and time stamps; free software utility, iOS App and Android App included; Modbus TCP and MQTT protocols supported; includes redundant power input PoE (IEEE 802.3af, Class 1); web configuration and firmware update via Ethernet supported; IP66 protection approval; and DIN-Rail or wall mount options.