ICP DAS’ DL-100S-E remote data loggers

The DL-100S-E data logger is designed for industrial applications in harsh environments

ICP Electronics Australia introduces a new range of remote datalogging devices from ICP DAS, designed to record temperature, humidity and dew point information, including date and time stamps.

The DL-100S-E remote data loggers can store up to 600,000 downloadable records. Real-time data can be accessed from the DL-100S-E from any place and at any time using the free Windows software, the iOS App, or the Android App, as long as it is connected to the same local network as the data logger.

The new data loggers support the popular industrial protocol Modbus TCP, as well as the emerging machine-to-machine (M2M)/ IoT (Internet of Things) connectivity protocol – MQTT.

The DL-100S-E data logger can be connected using a range of communication interfaces including Ethernet and PoE, allowing the device to be easily integrated into existing HMI or SCADA systems, ensuring simple maintenance in a distributed control system.

The DL-100S-E is designed for industrial applications in harsh environments and provides IP66 grade protection approval rating. The rugged RJ-45 ensures tight, robust connections and guarantees reliable operation, even for applications that are subject to high vibration and shock.

Key features of the DL-100S-E remote data loggers include measurement range of -20 to +60°C and 0 to 100% RH; LED display showing temperature, humidity, relative humidity, date and time; redundant power input PoE (IEEE 802.3af, Class 1) included; PhotoMOS relay output for alarm devices; web configuration and firmware update supported via Ethernet; and DIN-Rail or wall mount options.