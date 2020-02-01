ICP DAS’ CL-210-E data loggers with real-time data access

ICP Electronics Australia introduces ICP DAS’ CL-210-E remote PM2.5, temperature, humidity and dew point data logger module.

The CL-210-E data logger devices can be used to record PM2.5, temperature, humidity and dew point information, including the date and time stamps, and can store up to 450,000 downloadable records.

Real-time data can be accessed from the CL-210-E data logger from anywhere, anytime, using the free Windows software, the iOS App, or the Android App, as long as they are connected to the same local network as the data logger.

Support is provided for common industrial protocols such as DCON, Modbus RTU, and Modbus TCP, as well as the emerging Machine-to- Machine (M2M)/ IoT (Internet of Things) connectivity protocol – MQTT.

The CL-210-E data logger can be connected via widely used communication interfaces including RS-485, Ethernet and PoE, enabling the device to be easily integrated into existing HMI or SCADA systems, and ensuring trouble-free maintenance in distributed control systems.