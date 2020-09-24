The CL-208-E data logger can store up to 450,000 downloadable records

ICP Electronics Australia introduces ICP DAS’ CL-208-E remote data logger modules designed to record CO, CO2, HCHO, TVOC, temperature, humidity and dew point information, including the date and time stamps.

The CL-208-E data logger can store up to 450,000 downloadable records. Support is provided for common industrial protocols such as DCON, Modbus RTU and Modbus TCP, as well as the emerging Machine-to-Machine (M2M)/ IoT (Internet of Things) connectivity protocol – MQTT.

The CL-200 data logger can be connected via widely used communication interfaces including RS-485, Ethernet, and PoE, allowing the device to be easily integrated into existing HMI or SCADA systems, ensuring trouble-free maintenance in distributed control systems.

Real-time data from the CL-200 data loggers can be accessed seamlessly from any location and at any time using the DL300 Utility, the iOS or Android App, or via a regular web browser, as long as they are connected to the same local network as the data logger.

Key features of the CL-200 data loggers also include Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) CO2 sensor, HCHO electrochemical sensor, and VCO metal-oxide sensor; and relay output for alarm or IAQ device control.