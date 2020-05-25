ICP DAS’ CAN-2084C CANopen slave modules

ICP Electronics Australia introduces ICP DAS’ CAN-2084C CANopen slave module. CANopen is a network protocol based on the CAN bus and mainly used for the embedded network of machine control, such as industrial machine control , aircraft engines monitoring, factory automation, medical equipment control, remote data acquisition, environmental monitoring, packaging machines control and other applications.

The CAN-2084C module follows the CiA-301 version 4.02. CAN-2084C has passed the validation of the CiA CANopen conformance test tool. Therefore, the module can be used with standard CANopen master easily by applying the EDS file.

The CAN-2084C is a 4/8-channel counter/frequency module that provides ‘Up Counter’, ‘Frequency’, ‘Up/Down Counter’, ‘Dir/Pulse Counter’ and ‘A/B Phase Counter’ modes.

It provides a variety of measurement applications, such as measuring numerous time-related quantities, counting events or totalising and monitoring position with quadrature encoders. In addition, a digital filter is used to eliminate the effects of noise.

Key features of the CAN-2084C CANopen slave modules also include NMT slave; 8-channel isolated/ non-isolated input; 5 counter modes; default EDS file; ESD protection 4KV contact for each channel; and support for power supply 10~30 VDC, CiA-301 v4.02, CiA-401 v2.1, and PDO mapping.