ECAT-2611 EtherCAT slave to Modbus RTU slave gateway

ICP Electronics Australia introduces ICP DAS' new ECAT-2611 EtherCAT slave to Modbus RTU gateway for the transfer of data between networks.

A proven and trusted protocol converter, the ECAT-2611 gateway module allows users to seamlessly interconnect devices between EtherCAT and Modbus RTU networks. It acts as a slave on both, allowing I/O data to be neatly transferred between them. The data exchange buffer provided allows easy and fast transfers, lending itself to a diverse range of applications.

The ECAT-2611 can also be used to connect non-networked industrial devices and equipment to an EtherCAT system. It allows serial-based RS-232/422/485 industrial devices and equipment to be easily integrated into an EtherCAT control system without the need to make any changes to the industrial device. Getting started is as simple as connecting the ECAT-2611 and configuring the device.

Key features of the ECAT-2611 gateway module include powerful MCU for efficient network traffic; ability to transfer I/O data between two networks; 2x RJ-45 EtherCAT connectors; maximum 256 word input data and 256 word output data; serial port interface supporting Modbus RTU (slave) protocol, RS-232/422/485 port, max baud rate 115200 bps, and Modbus function code 03, 04, 06, 16; ability to retrofit older automation devices into modern EtherCAT communication structures, with no changes required for the connected device; compatibility with all PLCs supporting EtherCAT; complete serial protocol conversion, no PLC function blocks required; and RoHS compliance.