To minimise the damage caused to products in the supply chain from factory to consumers, manufacturers and packaging companies have a vital interest in understanding the effects or shock and vibration on their products. This encompasses food and beverage, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals and electronic products. In the early days, such testing involved simply sending goods through the supply chain and examining them after they reached the consumer. This method had the disadvantage of variations in the amount of shock and vibration the goods were subjected to. Initially this inconsistency was overcome by laboratory testing with drop testers and electro mechanical shakers. While this method gave consistent results, it did not necessarily represent the real world scenario, meaning goods were either under or over tested.

This problem was overcome about 25 years ago by the use of electrohydraulic shakers that could accurately reproduce the effects of transportation. These shakers had the disadvantage of being costly to purchase, run and maintain. Recent advances in electrodynamic shakers had enabled these shakers to have strokes to 100mm and forces up to 40 Tons meaning such shakers can test everything from pallets of beer to tubes of toothpaste. Modern electronic controllers can now accurately reproduce the shocks and vibration experienced in the field. Shakers are available for vertical testing only or in both the vertical and horizontal directions. These systems provide consistent testing and enable the effect of changes to product or packing to be rapidly evaluated. Such systems are now much more affordable, more energy efficient and more reliable. China being the source of much of the world’s goods is also the major supplier of these transportation simulators. Hylec now offers a range of shakers and controllers suitable for transportation testing.