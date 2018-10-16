Latest technology makes precision concrete compression test machines affordable to all

Hylec can now offer a cost effective heavy duty welded frame concrete compression machine well suited to small concrete testing laboratories.

This machine has a rigid wall type welded frame with little vertical deflection and good lateral stability, that approaches that of the best four column machines. The frame components are manufactured using CNC machines and welded using precision jigs and robot welders to ensure a frame with a more accurate alignment of cylinder and upper spherical bearing than is possible with a manually machined and welded frame. The machine uses a precision cylinder with low friction long life seals and an upper oil filled double ball seat. The machine also features auto tare at the start of each test to eliminate measurement drift. This ensures the machine passes the European stability test and will provide 1% accuracy from 30kN to 3MN.

Also included is programmable pull back at the end of each test so that the piston falls just far enough to allow the next sample to be placed in the machine. This gives minimum cycle time.

The machine uses a high pressure long life piston pump driven by a standard AC motor and vector controller to achieve loading rates with an accuracy of 5% between 0.5 and 15 kN/sec. This will allow the testing of samples between 50mm and 150mm diameter at 20MPA per minute as specified in the Australian standard.

The load frame can be supplied with the option of bolting the lower platen down to the piston to prevent the ingress of dirt between spacers or platen.

The machine includes a separate console housing the hydraulics and controls. The controller can be connected to a computer network via Ethernet or USB.

It is now possible for small concrete testing laboratories to achieve the same testing accuracy and repeatability as achieved by large laboratories using Hylec’s precision 4 column Machines.