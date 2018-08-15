Hylec’s shakers and controllers for transportation testing

Manufacturing and packaging companies are required to understand the effects of shock and vibration on their products so that the damage caused to products in the supply chain from factory to consumers is minimised. This encompasses food and beverage, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals and electronic products among others.

Earlier, such testing involved simply sending goods through the supply chain and examining them after they reached the consumer. However, this method wasn’t precise since there were variations in the amount of shock and vibration the goods were subjected to during the journey. This inconsistency was initially overcome by laboratory testing with drop testers and electromechanical shakers. Though the results were consistent, they did not necessarily represent the real world scenario, leaving the products either under-tested or over-tested.

About 25 years ago, electrohydraulic shakers were introduced that could accurately reproduce the effects of transportation. However, these shakers were costly to purchase, run and maintain.

But recent advances in electrodynamic shakers have enabled these shakers to have strokes to 100mm and forces up to 40 tons, allowing their use in a broad range of testing applications from pallets of beer to tubes of toothpaste. Modern electronic controllers can now accurately reproduce the shocks and vibration experienced in the field. Shakers are available for vertical testing alone as well as for both vertical and horizontal directions. These systems provide consistent testing and enable the effects of change to product or packing during transportation to be rapidly evaluated in a much more affordable, energy efficient and reliable way.

China is a major supplier of these transportation simulators.

Hylec Controls now offers a range of shakers and controllers suitable for transportation testing applications.