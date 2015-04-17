Search
Sludge Dewatering Screw Press from Hydroflux

by Hydroflux Pty Ltd
  • HUBER Q440 screw press dewatering sludge at a saleyard

The HUBER Q-PRESS® RoS3Q Inclined Sludge Press is a unique sludge dewatering machine developed by HUBER with over 1200 machines installed globally in many different applications.

Screw Press Models:

HUBER Q-PRESS® RoS3Q Inclined Sludge Press

Model: RoS3Q280 max hydraulic flow: 2 m3/hr max solids load: 90 kg/hr

Model: RoS3Q440 max hydraulic flow: 4 m3/hr max solids load: 180 kg/hr

Model: RoS3Q620 max hydraulic flow: 10 m3/hr max solids load: 350 kg/hr

Model: RoS3Q800 max hydraulic flow: 20 m3/hr max solids load: 540 kg/hr

The screw press is a simple but superior performance system in terms of sludge dryness and power consumption. It also has an attractive life cycle value compared to other conventional dewatering systems such as centrifuges or belt presses.

The screw press offers:

  • reduced sludge disposal costs
  • high performance and efficiency
  • very slow speed screw < 1.5 rpm
  • very low energy requirement
  • low maintenance requirements
  • all stainless steel construction and fully enclosed
  • intermittent and low wash water requirements

One of the key features of the screw press is its slow operational speed. The basket and screw rotate at <1.5 rpm thus minimising wear and prolonging life and service intervals.

Several RoS3Q models are available with capacities ranging from 20 to 540 kg/hr to suit most industrial applications for dewatering of primary or secondary sludge.

Hydroflux Pty Ltd

Level 26
Level 26
44 Market St
Sydney
NSW 2000
Tel: 1300 417 697
Fax: 02 9089 8830

