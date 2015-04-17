Search
Membrane Bio-reactor (MBR) from Hydroflux

by Hydroflux Pty Ltd
Membrane Bioreactor
Membrane Bioreactor

Hydroflux MENA Water offers complete membrane bioreactor (MBR) water and wastewater treatment package plants, pre-assembled and containerised.

MBR Versions:

MR-I Version includes systems from 25 to 300 m3/day in a complete single packaged unit inclusive of aeration reactor.

MR-U Version includes systems from 25 to 1000 m3/day with a packaged MBR filtration compartment with an external aeration reactor.

Custom made solutions are also available

Hydroflux MENA Water is an engineering and manufacturing company specialising in the field of containerised complete water and wastewater treatment systems. Packaged containers offer advantages of high-quality rapid deployment solutions. It is a prefabricated, fully integrated system that is simply bolted to a concrete slab. It offers significant cost savings as the costs associated with civil construction and site installation is greatly reduced.

How It Works – the process steps are:

  • the wastewater is pre-treated in a settlement tank to settle grit and heavy sludge
  • pre-treated wastewater flows to a tank equipped with an aerated fixed bed to remove chemical oxygen demand (COD) substances and start nitrification
  • wastewater transfers by gravity to an anoxic tank to remove nitrogen, if required
  • it then overflows by gravity to the aeration tank to supply oxygen for the activated sludge process
  • the water/activated sludge mixture is pumped to the membrane chamber for ultrafiltration in a continuous recycling process with filtered water pumped into the permeate tanks

MENA Water’s ultra-modern technology has automatic backwashing, chemical cleaning and a chlorine dosing function. There have been hundreds of installations and is ISO 9001:2008, ISO 14001:2004 and OHSAS 18001:2007 certified.

Hydroflux Pty Ltd information and contact details

Contact Hydroflux Pty Ltd

(Head office) Update these details
Level 26
44 Market St
Sydney
NSW 2000
Tel: 1300 417 697
Fax: 02 9089 8830

