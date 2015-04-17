Dissolved Air Flotation (DAF) systems from Hydroflux

The HyDAF Dissolved Air Flotation (DAF) system’s simplicity and exceptional performance are just two of the reasons why the HyDAF is the DAF of choice for industrial wastewater treatment.

Product range of DAF systems are:

Model: HD-10 Capacity: 10 kL/hr Size: 3 m × 1.4 m × 1.6 m (L × B × H)

Model: HD-20 Capacity: 20 kL/hr Size: 4 m × 1.8 m × 1.6 m

Model: HD-35 Capacity: 35 kL/hr Size: 4.35 m × 2.4 × 1.95 m

Model: HD-50 Capacity: 50 kL/hr Size: 5.65 m × 2.8 m × 1.95 m

Model: HD-75 Capacity: 75 kL/hr Size: 6.95 m × 2.8 m × 1.95 m

Model: HD-100 Capacity: 100 kL/hr Size: 8.45 m × 2.9 m × 2.05 m

Model: HD-200 Capacity: 200 kL/hr Size: 9.8 m × 3.9 m × 2.45

Model: HD-300 Capacity: 300 kL/hr Size:11.8 m × 4.9 m × 2.45 m

The Hydroflux HyDAF system is specially designed for the treatment of industrial wastewater. Its proven systems are successfully operating in numerous industrial sectors such as meat and poultry, dairies, beverages and manufacturing to name just a few.

In one packaged plant the HyDAF system comprises the following:

inlet mixer to provide superior inlet flow distribution and flocculent/recycle stream mixing for optimum flotation

integrated sludge hoppers for easy settled solids removal

dissolved air recycle stream injection into the inlet mixer for immediate air contact with flocculent and particles

flotation zone (DAF Zone) to provide a quiescent volume for the formation of float

heavy duty, fully guarded, counter-current surface skimmer for the removal of surface float

effluent discharge baffle to enhance the separation of the clarified effluent from the quiescent volume

The HyDAF system is fabricated in Australia in a range of sizes and each dissolved air unit is matched to the specific solids load for your application.