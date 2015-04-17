Search
Digester Covers from Hydroflux

Digester Covers from Hydroflux

Hydroflux Pty Ltd
BioCap® Digester Cover
BioCap® Digester Cover
  • BioCap® Digester Cover
  • LanceMix® mixing systems with gas compressor
  • FlareWell® gas flares
  • External sludge heat exchanger system

The BioCap® Digester Cover is designed to store the waste biogas produced in anaerobic digesters. The cover is also designed to impart a pressure to the biogas to enable reticulation of the biogas to the appliances which will utilise the biogas.

Digesters:

BioCap® Digester Cover

BioCap® Floating Digester Roofs

BioCap® Fixed Digester Roofs

BioCap® Roofs inclusive of pressure relief valves, flame arrestors, site ports and sediment traps

External sludge heat exchanger system

LanceMix® mixing systems with gas compressor

External sludge mixing with internal nozzles

FlareWell® gas flares

Pre-treatment screening and thickening technology

For tertiary wastewater treatment, anaerobic digesters are needed. The digester is typically comprised of a concrete reactor and gas holding roof. The roof provides gas storage and the mass of the roof allows for uniform pressure.

Digestion of biosolids plays a key role in the stabilisation of the sludge stream, to reduce pathogens with volatile suspended solids destruction. It also produces a biogas as part of the process. The biogas is mostly comprised of methane and can be used for electricity generation.

The BioCap® cover is typically fitted with:

  • sample hatches
  • pressure/vacuum relief valves to protect the digester cover from excessive gas pressure or vacuum conditions
  • flame arrester with weather hood and isolating valve
  • access manholes which allow ingress into the cover gas space during digester maintenance
  • cover height indicator which gives a visual measure of the cover’s position in respect of its vertical travel
  • seal pipes for mounting of sludge mixing lances (not required if external mixing is used)
  • ultrasonic level detector to detect cover movement
  • pressure sensors with high and low adjustable set points

The BioCap® is designed as a turnkey installation customised to each client’s sludge handling needs. The units are made locally and transplanted to site for final fabrication, protective coating and assembly to reduce site works and transport logistics.

