Clarifiers from Hydroflux

Hydroflux® have provided over 330 clarifier units installed throughout Australasia, Middle East and UK with installations dating back to 1962.
Circular Clarifier Systems: Full and half bridge fixed; full and half bridge peripheral drive
LogMax® Log spiral scraper mechanisms
VeeMax® Chevron type fixed scrapers
HeadMax® Suction headers
Clarification water treatment separates suspended particles from clear water using gravity and is used during various stages of solids separation in industrial water and wastewater treatment systems.
Clarifiers are commonly used as:
- primary clarification during the first stage of solids separation for primary sedimentation for wastewater treatment and primary clarification for water supply or water treatment
- secondary clarification for continuous biological wastewater processes to separate biomass from the water phase
- tertiary clarification for the removal of fine suspended solids, nutrients, bacteria and pathogens
- lime saturators that are designed to produce saturated lime water for control of the pH and alkalinity of water in water treatment plants
- sludge thickeners for filtrating wash waster recovery in large treatment plants and other high solids mining process applications
Common process applications are industrial water and wastewater treatment systems, road construction and tunnelling, and mining.
