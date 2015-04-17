Search
Clarifiers from Hydroflux

by Hydroflux Pty Ltd
Circular Clarifier Systems
  • HeadMax® – hydraulic suction sludge removal systems
  • LogMax® – logarithmic plow sludge removal systems
  • VeeMax® – chevron pattern plow sludge removal systems

Hydroflux® have provided over 330 clarifier units installed throughout Australasia, Middle East and UK with installations dating back to 1962.

Clarifiers:

Circular Clarifier Systems: Full and half bridge fixed; full and half bridge peripheral drive

LogMax® Log spiral scraper mechanisms

VeeMax® Chevron type fixed scrapers

HeadMax® Suction headers

Clarification water treatment separates suspended particles from clear water using gravity and is used during various stages of solids separation in industrial water and wastewater treatment systems.

Clarifiers are commonly used as:

  • primary clarification during the first stage of solids separation for primary sedimentation for wastewater treatment and primary clarification for water supply or water treatment
  • secondary clarification for continuous biological wastewater processes to separate biomass from the water phase
  • tertiary clarification for the removal of fine suspended solids, nutrients, bacteria and pathogens
  • lime saturators that are designed to produce saturated lime water for control of the pH and alkalinity of water in water treatment plants
  • sludge thickeners for filtrating wash waster recovery in large treatment plants and other high solids mining process applications

Common process applications are industrial water and wastewater treatment systems, road construction and tunnelling, and mining.

Related Hydroflux Pty Ltd News

Supplier news
Hydroflux releases new technology to create phosphate fertiliser from sewage
17/04/15 - Hydroflux has launched a revolutionary new technology that can be used by sewage treatment plants to produce their own phosphate fertiliser.
Supplier news
Hydroflux offers European anaerobic process to generate green energy from wastewater
30/03/15 - The Hydroflux Group introduces a new anaerobic process for wastewater treatment.

Level 26
44 Market St
Sydney
NSW 2000
Tel: 1300 417 697
Fax: 02 9089 8830

