Chemical Products from Hydroflux

by Hydroflux Pty Ltd
HyConnect®
HyConnect®

Hydroflux Utilities cover a full range of traditional chemicals as well as many specially blended formulas tailored specifically for industrial raw water and wastewater treatment processes.

Chemical Products:

HydraPRIME™ Coagulants (1000; 2000; 3000; 4000; 5000; 6000; 7000)

HydraBOND™ Polymers

HydraBASE™Alkalis (2000; 3000; 4000; 5000)

HydraLITE™ Acids (1000; 2000; 3000; 4000; 5000; 6000; 7000)

HydraFERM™ Enzymes and Bacteria (1000; 2000; 3000)

HydraFOAM™ Antifoam Products

HydraSCALE™ Antiscalants 

Hydroflux Utilities incorporate the most cost effective and efficient chemistry with specialist servicing for breakdown and routine mechanical servicing as well as major overhauls of mechanical components.

As a chemical supplier, Hydroflux Utilities will ensure that:

  • the chemical program is ideally suited to your equipment and always allows performance requirements to be met
  • the chemicals used offer best value for money in terms of chemical cost, usage and management
  • chemicals are supplied in a format minimising long term cost
  • safety is not compromised
  • operator requirements are reduced

HyConnect® is a remote connection facility providing our experienced wastewater technicians and engineers 24/7 real time access to our clients' treatment plant control system. It includes monitoring of operation, fault diagnosis and correction and chemical dosing.

Contact Hydroflux Pty Ltd

Level 26
44 Market St
Sydney
NSW 2000
Tel: 1300 417 697
Fax: 02 9089 8830

