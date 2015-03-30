Chemical Products from Hydroflux

Hydroflux Utilities cover a full range of traditional chemicals as well as many specially blended formulas tailored specifically for industrial raw water and wastewater treatment processes.

Chemical Products:

HydraPRIME™ Coagulants (1000; 2000; 3000; 4000; 5000; 6000; 7000)

HydraBOND™ Polymers

HydraBASE™Alkalis (2000; 3000; 4000; 5000)

HydraLITE™ Acids (1000; 2000; 3000; 4000; 5000; 6000; 7000)

HydraFERM™ Enzymes and Bacteria (1000; 2000; 3000)

HydraFOAM™ Antifoam Products

HydraSCALE™ Antiscalants

Hydroflux Utilities incorporate the most cost effective and efficient chemistry with specialist servicing for breakdown and routine mechanical servicing as well as major overhauls of mechanical components.

As a chemical supplier, Hydroflux Utilities will ensure that:

the chemical program is ideally suited to your equipment and always allows performance requirements to be met

the chemicals used offer best value for money in terms of chemical cost, usage and management

chemicals are supplied in a format minimising long term cost

safety is not compromised

operator requirements are reduced

HyConnect® is a remote connection facility providing our experienced wastewater technicians and engineers 24/7 real time access to our clients' treatment plant control system. It includes monitoring of operation, fault diagnosis and correction and chemical dosing.