WWTP relies on venturi aerator to comply with dissolved oxygen levels

A wastewater treatment plant located in Central Pennsylvania went through an extensive upgrade to resolve problems associated with fats, oils and grease products. A revised permit required them to maintain a >6.0 mg/L level of dissolved oxygen (DO) in the effluent discharged, because it flowed into an adjacent stream. The dissolved oxygen content in this effluent was almost negligible due to the de-chlorination process.

To comply with the revised requirements, the engineer selected a Venturi Aerator (VA) to add the required oxygen to the effluent. The selection of the venturi aerator was based mainly on its simple design as well as the fact that the engineer could utilise an existing pump on the site.

The VA adds DO to the water by drawing in atmospheric air via the venturi process, using pressure and velocity from the pump. Water exiting the venturi nozzle expands into large macro droplets that are surrounded by 2.2 volumes of air that is aspirated.

The aspirated water is pumped into an additional 5000-litre aeration chamber, the mixing action and pressure in the VA transferring oxygen from the ambient air into the water.

The outcomes have been very positive: In winter months, the WWTP is able to maintain DO levels of >10.0mg/L while in summer months they can consistently exceed 7.0mg/L.

Venturi aerators are often used with Gorman-Rupp self priming centrifugal pumps, allowing all equipment to be mounted on lake or basin banks, and making them easily accessible for monitoring and maintenance.

