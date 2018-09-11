Search
Home > Wastewater pumps offering safety and easy access
Related Supplier News
Pet food plant selects Gorman-Rupp for wastewater pumping
Pet food plant selects Gorman-Rupp ...
A major pet food manufacturer chose Gorman-Rupp self priming pumps for their wastewater pumping application.
Abattoir chooses Gorman-Rupp pumps for rugged reliability
Abattoir chooses Gorman-Rupp pumps ...
Nine Gorman-Rupp pumps were recently supplied to an Australian abattoir for use in wastewater pumping and pond water transfer applications.
Training aid wins 2017 PIA Industry Innovation Award
Training aid wins 2017 PIA Industry ...
A training aid developed by Hydro Innovations won the company peer recognition at the Pump Industry Association (PIA) annual general meeting last November.

Wastewater pumps offering safety and easy access

By Hydro Innovations 11 September 2018
Supplier News
article image The plant sought wastewater pumps that could pass 35mm solids as well as offer reliable priming.
logo
02 98981800

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
Visit Website

Another meat processing plant has just taken delivery of a Gorman-Rupp packaged self-priming wastewater pump system.

The plant sought wastewater pumps that could pass 35mm solids as well as offer reliable priming. Self-priming pumps not only allow easy access to operators but also assure safety as they can be mounted at ground level without needing to open wet well covers or use cranes to access them. The pumps needed to deliver 5 litres per second (L/s) against a 20m total head.

This duty suited the Gorman-Rupp T2A60-B sewage pump perfectly. Key features of this pump included ability to pass 38mm solids; ability to prime and re-prime reliably on suction lifts up to 7.6 metres; removable cover-plate allowing operators to access pump internals for inspection and/or repair; and suction flap valve that can be inspected and/or replaced without opening the pump and without removing it from the pipe system.

The complete pump system consisted of two pumps, two non-return valves, two isolation valves, two air release valves and all the inter-connecting piping. All components were selected to suit self-priming wastewater pumps.

Please contact Hydro Innovations for more information on 02 9898 1800.

Visit Website
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Wastewater Self Priming Pumps Sewage Pumps