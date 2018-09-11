Wastewater pumps offering safety and easy access

The plant sought wastewater pumps that could pass 35mm solids as well as offer reliable priming.

Another meat processing plant has just taken delivery of a Gorman-Rupp packaged self-priming wastewater pump system.

The plant sought wastewater pumps that could pass 35mm solids as well as offer reliable priming. Self-priming pumps not only allow easy access to operators but also assure safety as they can be mounted at ground level without needing to open wet well covers or use cranes to access them. The pumps needed to deliver 5 litres per second (L/s) against a 20m total head.

This duty suited the Gorman-Rupp T2A60-B sewage pump perfectly. Key features of this pump included ability to pass 38mm solids; ability to prime and re-prime reliably on suction lifts up to 7.6 metres; removable cover-plate allowing operators to access pump internals for inspection and/or repair; and suction flap valve that can be inspected and/or replaced without opening the pump and without removing it from the pipe system.

The complete pump system consisted of two pumps, two non-return valves, two isolation valves, two air release valves and all the inter-connecting piping. All components were selected to suit self-priming wastewater pumps.

