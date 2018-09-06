Visit Hydro Innovations at WIOA Bendigo, VIC

Hydro InnovationsVisit Hydro Innovations at WIOA Bendigo, VIC

Join Hydro Innovations for this special two day event (5th & 6th September) to get a sneak peek at the industry’s latest products, take advantage of special free White Papers and meet Garry and Graeme.



Come to our stand (46&47) where we can show you:

Newer, Safer and more Efficient Aeration System

Our Venturi-Aerator receives water from our Gorman-Rupp self priming pumps that draw water from the basin to be treated. The Venturi-Aerator draws in atmospheric air as the water is being pumped through it, mixing the air with the water and transferring large amounts of oxygen into the basin.

The Eradicator sewage pump

The Eradicator is a pump that has a new and improved Cover-plate and wear plate design to greatly reduce the incidence of ragging. The system can be incorporated into new pumps purchased, or existing Super T Series pumps can be upgraded with an Eradicator Kit. Click here for a VIDEOon Gorman Rupp Eradicator Solids Management System.

We are looking forward to meeting with some new and familiar faces to discuss the trends and changes going on within the industry.

