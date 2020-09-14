Search
Home > Video: Venturi aeration application at an abattoir wastewater lagoon
Video: Venturi aeration application at an abattoir wastewater lagoon

By Hydro Innovations 14 September 2020
Supplier News
article image The Venturi is bank-mounted and much easier to access for maintenance
02 98981800

image
Hydro Innovations has released a new video of a Venturi aeration application at an abattoir wastewater lagoon.

The video shows a Venturi aerator discharging oxygen saturated water into the wastewater lagoon.

Water is being drawn from the lagoon by a Gorman Rupp 86B3 self-priming pump, which discharges into the Venturi aerator.

The Venturi draws in air while conditioning the wastewater. It is located at the side of the lagoon, giving operators safe and easy access for maintenance.

Please visit the Hydro Innovations website for more information on Venturi aerators.

Watch the video below:

