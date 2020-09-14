Video: Venturi aeration application at an abattoir wastewater lagoon

I would like to enquire about Hydro Innovations

The Venturi is bank-mounted and much easier to access for maintenance

Hydro Innovations has released a new video of a Venturi aeration application at an abattoir wastewater lagoon.

The video shows a Venturi aerator discharging oxygen saturated water into the wastewater lagoon.

Water is being drawn from the lagoon by a Gorman Rupp 86B3 self-priming pump, which discharges into the Venturi aerator.

The Venturi draws in air while conditioning the wastewater. It is located at the side of the lagoon, giving operators safe and easy access for maintenance.

Please visit the Hydro Innovations website for more information on Venturi aerators.

Watch the video below: