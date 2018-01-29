[Video] Save space, time and money with rotary gear pumps

I would like to enquire about Hydro Innovations

Hydro Innovations presents the Gorman-Rupp G Series, a range of self priming positive displacement rotary gear pumps designed to deliver superior performance in the transfer of process fluids.

The Gorman-Rupp G Series gear pumps are available in Medium-Duty, Heavy-Duty and Extreme-Duty (abrasive service) models, and made using cast iron, cast steel and stainless steel materials. Unique features in the G Series enable the pumps to perform better and last longer in diverse applications.

Key features of Gorman-Rupp G Series rotary gear pumps include an automatic idler pin lubrication system using the pumped fluid to continuously cool and lubricate the idler pin and bush to reduce wear; an internal seal cavity venting system providing a continuous flow of liquid through the seal area, ensuring cooling, reducing pressure and increasing seal life; and a deep ‘end-feed’ area offering superior priming performance under low inlet pressure conditions and/or high viscosity liquids.

Easy to service, the gear pumps can handle a variety of liquids including highly viscous, high temperature and abrasive fluids, and offer a broad range of sealing options.

Please visit the Hydro Innovations website to learn more about Gorman-Rupp rotary gear pumps.

Watch Tim Webster, Hydro Innovations explain how to save space, time and money with rotary gear pumps:



