Search
Home > [Video] Save space, time and money with rotary gear pumps
Related Supplier News
Gorman-Rupp self priming range for seawater pumping at QLD resort
Gorman-Rupp self priming range for ...
Gorman-Rupp self priming pumps were recommended for the pumping of filtered seawater at the Daydream Island Resort in Queensland.
Powerful Eradicator system for solids laden liquids released
Powerful Eradicator system for solids ...
Hydro Innovations announces the release of one of the most advanced pumps from Gorman-Rupp for handling solids laden liquids.
Second hand Gorman-Rupp pump continues to operate without parts replacement
Second hand Gorman-Rupp pump continues ...
A Wagga Wagga-based sand quarry purchased a second hand Gorman-Rupp pump to remove water from a flooded pit at their site.

[Video] Save space, time and money with rotary gear pumps

By Hydro Innovations 29 January 2018
Supplier News
article image Gorman-Rupp G Series rotary gear pump
logo
02 98981800

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
Visit Website

Hydro Innovations presents the Gorman-Rupp G Series, a range of self priming positive displacement rotary gear pumps designed to deliver superior performance in the transfer of process fluids.

The Gorman-Rupp G Series gear pumps are available in Medium-Duty, Heavy-Duty and Extreme-Duty (abrasive service) models, and made using cast iron, cast steel and stainless steel materials. Unique features in the G Series enable the pumps to perform better and last longer in diverse applications.

Key features of Gorman-Rupp G Series rotary gear pumps include an automatic idler pin lubrication system using the pumped fluid to continuously cool and lubricate the idler pin and bush to reduce wear; an internal seal cavity venting system providing a continuous flow of liquid through the seal area, ensuring cooling, reducing pressure and increasing seal life; and a deep ‘end-feed’ area offering superior priming performance under low inlet pressure conditions and/or high viscosity liquids.

Easy to service, the gear pumps can handle a variety of liquids including highly viscous, high temperature and abrasive fluids, and offer a broad range of sealing options.

Please visit the Hydro Innovations website to learn more about Gorman-Rupp rotary gear pumps.

Watch Tim Webster, Hydro Innovations explain how to save space, time and money with rotary gear pumps: 


Visit Website
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Gear Pumps Rotary Gear Pumps Positive Displacement Pumps Self Priming Pumps