Truck mounted self priming pumps from Gorman-Rupp

Hydro Innovations presents a new range of heavy duty self priming pumps from Gorman-Rupp suitable for truck mounting for use in special applications.

These heavy duty truck mounted pumps include Super T Series pumps for grease trap and waste collection; 80 Series pumps for water tankers and spraying; and 0 Series pumps for fuel loading and unloading.

Key features of Gorman-Rupp’s heavy duty self priming pumps include rugged construction; self-priming capability to 7.6 metres; ability to be driven hydraulically or via dedicated engine; flows from 5 litres per second to 100 litres per second; and pressures from 10 metres to 100 metres.

Gorman-Rupp’s waste collection pumps can handle solids up to 76mm diameter as well as stringy materials such as rags and wet wipes. A removable cover plate allows quick and easy access to pump internals for inspection or blockage removal, minimising downtime. Shimless adjustment of clearances of these trash pumps will keep them at peak operating efficiency.

For more information, contact Hydro Innovations on 02 9898 1800 or by email on sales@hydroinnovations.com.au.