Training aid wins 2017 PIA Industry Innovation Award

The test loop system was developed to train customers in the application of self-priming pumps

A training aid developed by Hydro Innovations won the company peer recognition at the Pump Industry Association (PIA) annual general meeting last November. Hydro Innovations won the 2017 Industry Innovation Award presented by the PIA for a new test loop system designed to train operators in pump hydraulics, troubleshooting and maintenance.

The Industry Innovation Award was launched in 2016 to recognise and encourage new products and techniques that will help the Australian pump industry stay on top of the global pump industry. Zach Jerla from Hydro Innovations accepted the 2017 award from PIA President Dave Alexander.

Hydro Innovations is the exclusive distributor of Gorman-Rupp pumps in Australia, well-known worldwide for their self-priming centrifugal wastewater pump technology.

The test loop system is part of the Hydro Innovations Pump Institute, the company's training centre, and used to demonstrate to engineers how self-priming pumps can deliver benefits to their projects.

One of the many training aids employed at the centre, the test loop system was developed in-house with inputs from Gorman-Rupp as well as other Gorman-Rupp distributors to demonstrate the priming and re-priming capability of Gorman-Rupp wastewater pumps.

Hydro Innovations General Manager, Garry Grant said the test loop system was developed to train their customers in the application of self-priming pumps, and help them understand the benefits of safety and lifecycle cost savings that Gorman-Rupp self-priming wastewater pumps could deliver to asset owners.

It also demonstrates the accuracy of the liquid level control system and the value of the developed mode of operation in clearing all of the solids contents within wastewater wet wells with each and every pump cycle, while reducing energy consumption.

Mr Grant said it was an honour to be selected as the winner of the innovation award presented by the peak body in the Australian pump industry.

The Hydro Innovations Pump Institute houses a variety of training assets on two floors. While the training focuses on self priming pumps, the curriculum also includes training on standard centrifugal and other types of pumps.

Hydro Innovations was nominated for the award by a number of workers in the pump industry who had attended training sessions at the facility.