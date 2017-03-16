Sydney laundry replaces two aging Gorman-Rupp pumps with newer models

The new Gorman Rupp 14A20-B pumps could be installed in the same footprint

A large commercial laundry business in Sydney replaced their two aging Gorman Rupp 14A20-B trash pumps with newer models from the same brand to ensure continued service well into the future.

Installed in 1989, the two existing wastewater pumps had been operating in a harsh environment, pumping used laundry water back to an internal treatment plant. Since the business provided laundry services for a broad range of customers from the healthcare, hospitality, food processing, manufacturing, retail and workplace sectors, the Gorman Rupp units had to pump varying degrees of wastewater, including suspended solids such as grit and cloth fibres.

Although the two existing pumps were still operating satisfactorily, it was decided to replace them to ensure continued reliable service.

The decision to replace the old 14A20-B pumps with new Gorman Rupp 14A20-B pumps was so that the pumps could be installed in the same footprint and would line up perfectly with the existing piping arrangement.

Conventionally, newer models of older appliances don’t have the same construction and are often less robust. Not so with Gorman Rupp pumps – the new pump weighs exactly the same as it did 30 years ago, with the same quality iron and steel used in its construction. The only improvements are the gasket and seal materials as well as the bearings. Each and every Gorman-Rupp pump is still tested at the factory prior to being shipped to the customer.

The new pumps were built onto bases with new motors by Hydro Innovations at their Sydney factory, and the two pump sets were delivered and installed.

For more information, please call 02 9898 1800 or email sales@hydroinnovations.com.au.