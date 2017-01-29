Second hand Gorman-Rupp pump continues to operate without parts replacement

A Wagga Wagga-based sand quarry purchased a second hand Gorman-Rupp pump to remove water from a flooded pit at their site. The previous owner of the Gorman-Rupp self priming 10” T10A3S-B pump, Penrith Lakes Authority had used the pump for almost 15 years.

The quarry approached Hydro Innovations to obtain information about pump performance and the availability of parts. However, without buying a single part, the quarry put the pump to work in November 2016.

Since then, the pump has been operating around-the-clock, pumping water 1.5km to washing plants, storage ponds or settling ponds, before it is eventually returned to the river. No parts have been replaced yet with the pump continuing to drain the pit of water, dirt, rocks and sand.