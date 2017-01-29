Search
Home > Second hand Gorman-Rupp pump continues to operate without parts replacement
Related Supplier News
Gorman-Rupp self-priming wastewater pumps in corrosion-resistant steel
Gorman-Rupp self-priming wastewater ...
Hydro Innovations has introduced a new range of self-priming wastewater pumps made especially for pumping corrosive and abrasive water.
Gorman-Rupp self priming pumps with engineered bases
Gorman-Rupp self priming pumps with ...
Gorman-Rupp self priming pumps from Hydro Innovations are now available with specially engineered pump bases.
Victorian milk company gets engineered stormwater pump solution
Victorian milk company gets engineered ...
Hydro Innovations supplied an engineered solution to a Victorian milk company that sought a stormwater pumping system.

Second hand Gorman-Rupp pump continues to operate without parts replacement

By Hydro Innovations 29 January 2017
Supplier News
article image The Gorman-Rupp pump on a pontoon at the sand quarry
logo
02 98981800

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
Visit Website

A Wagga Wagga-based sand quarry purchased a second hand Gorman-Rupp pump to remove water from a flooded pit at their site. The previous owner of the Gorman-Rupp self priming 10” T10A3S-B pump, Penrith Lakes Authority had used the pump for almost 15 years.

The quarry approached Hydro Innovations to obtain information about pump performance and the availability of parts. However, without buying a single part, the quarry put the pump to work in November 2016.

Since then, the pump has been operating around-the-clock, pumping water 1.5km to washing plants, storage ponds or settling ponds, before it is eventually returned to the river. No parts have been replaced yet with the pump continuing to drain the pit of water, dirt, rocks and sand.

Visit Website
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Self Priming Pumps