Reduce energy and maintenance costs with EDUR multiphase DAF pumps

By Hydro Innovations 10 September 2020
Supplier News
article image EDUR multiphase DAF pump
EDUR multiphase DAF pumps have the ability to simplify DAF systems, helping operators reduce both energy consumption and maintenance costs. Their unique ability to handle air enables them to replace the air saturation tanks, compressors and complicated controls associated with ‘conventional’ DAF systems.

Available from Hydro Innovations , EDUR multiphase DAF pumps can draw atmospheric air into the suction line, shear it, mix it with the water being drawn from the ‘clean’ end of the DAF tank, and saturate the air into the water through pressurisation.

The simplicity of the system lowers energy consumption since no compressors are involved. Additionally, there will be a significant reduction in maintenance costs. There is no pressure vessel to continually certify, no compressor to maintain, and no more complicated control system to operate.

A single EDUR pump can handle DAF inflows from as little as 10 cubic metres per hour up to 600 cubic metres per hour – higher inflows can be handled using multiple pumps. This system is expected to meet the needs of municipalities for wastewater treatment as well as food processing, paper processing and other industrial applications that employ DAF systems.

Wastewater Treatment Food Processing