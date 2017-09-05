Ragazzini pumps offering safer operation, easier maintenance

The Ragazzini Rotho range of positive displacement peristaltic pumps, available from Hydro Innovations in Australia, delivers greater safety and easier maintenance in versatile applications.

Featuring a ‘roller on bearings’ design that ensures the pump housing does not need to be filled with lubrication fluid, the seal-less, self priming pump can run dry without damage; apart from the flanges, only one part is in contact with the pumped fluid, simplifying maintenance.

Ragazzini pumps are widely used in water and wastewater treatment, food and beverage, chemical as well as construction industries among others. Available with a wide variety of hose options to suit abrasive and/or corrosive applications, the pumps can also be supplied with food grade hoses that can be sterilised with hot water or steam.

Key features of the pumps include a float type sensor functioning as a built-in leak detector located at the lowest point in the pump; and speed of action of the detector as well as absence of lubricating fluid in the pump casing, minimising contamination and product loss.

When fitted with the optional ‘retractable roller’, Ragazzini peristaltic pumps are perfect for clean in place or sanitise in place applications When one of the rollers is retracted via an over-centre rapid release cam and lever system, it allows full flow of a flushing/ cleaning/ sanitising fluid through the hose.

This new positioning system is recommended for fully automated food handling applications that require regular cleaning and sterilisation of all the components in contact with the product.

The pump allows solid particles to be passed; it can also be run in reverse, making it ideal for tank emptying and filling operations. The pumps can deliver from 0.2L/h up to 180kL/h, and achieve pressures up to 15bar.

Tim Webster on Ragazzini Pumps

See what Tim Webster says about Ragazzini Pumps for corrosive and/or abrasive viscous fluids.