Ragazzini peristaltic pumps address messy problem at Bathurst WTP

Hydro Innovations supplied two Ragazzini peristaltic pumps to the Bathurst Water Treatment Plant to specifically resolve an ongoing problem with their existing pumps. This followed a chance meeting between David Cashen (WIOA Operator of the Year and Supervisor of the Bathurst Water Treatment Plant) and Phil Rothheudt, the NSW Regional Manager for Hydro Innovations during the 2018 WIOA (Tamworth) conference, where Cashen was introduced to a Ragazzini peristaltic pump at the Hydro Innovations stand.

An Australian owned pump engineering company, Hydro Innovations is the exclusive Australian distributor for the world recognised Gorman Rupp Pump range, Edur Pumps from Germany, J S Proputec Lamella Pumps from Denmark, Venturi Aerators from USA as well as the Ragazzini peristaltic pump range from Italy.

Two peristaltic pumps were installed at the Bathurst WTP to transfer carbon slurry for use in the plant’s treatment process. Since the slurry is quite abrasive, the hoses need to be replaced once or twice each year. However, the hose changes were exceedingly messy because the pump casing needed to be filled with lubricating fluid due to its ‘shoe on hose’ design. In the event of a hose failure, a mixture of carbon slurry and lubricating oil resulted in a mammoth mess to clean up inside and outside the pump.

Hose replacements and the consequential clean-up of carbon mixed with lubricating oil could take days; additionally, the plant had to bear the cost of the expensive lubrication fluid, which had to be replaced each time on top of the hose cost.

Once Cashen was shown the features and benefits of the Ragazzini peristaltic pump over his existing systems, he was convinced he had found the answer to his messy hose changing issues.

The Ragazzini peristaltic pump features a number of enhancements over other brands, increasing its reliability, and ease of servicing and maintenance.

Feature highlights include a ‘roller on bearings’ design, which eliminates the need for lubricating oil, and reduces friction on the hose (rollers instead of shoes) resulting in extended hose life; an automatic retractable roller system for easy maintenance, hose changeover and taking pressure off hoses during pump rest periods; a leak detector to automatically stop the pump when a hose fails, and send an alarm, which minimises product loss; no (hose) lubricating oil in pump chamber and no mess to clean up or potential contamination of pumped product and surrounding area in the event of a hose failure, greatly simplifying hose change-outs; choice of 7 different hoses; and duties from 1 L/hour up to 180,000 L/hour, and operating pressures up to 15 bar.

Two Ragazzini model MSO pumps were subsequently supplied to the plant and one fitted immediately to see if it performed to expectations. This pump has now been operating since July 2018 (running continuously for up to 18-20 hours per day in hotter periods). At a recent inspection in April 2019, no hose failure was reported and there was no need to change-out the original hose.

David Cashen’s expectations have been more than realised with a clean and reliable system to pump the carbon slurry as well as the assurance of hose life up to 9 months. The initial outlay has also been vindicated by the cost savings in downtime and clean-up time, reliability, reduced hose replacement and all round efficiency.