Ragazzini peristaltic pump recommended for sludge transfer at farm

A Ragazzini peristaltic pump was recommended by Hydro Innovations to the New South Wales-based Blantyre Farms for the purpose of transferring sludge from their covered methane gas dam. A highly productive mixed farming and livestock business situated near Young, NSW, the farm sought a reliable pump for the application.

Blantyre Farms maintenance manager Mark Schulz contacted Hydro Innovations’ regional manager for NSW, Phil Rothheudt in early 2020 for a solution. Happy with the service, Schulz commented, “The information supplied by Phil to select the correct pump for our application was great, as was the communication for the actual purchase.”

The design and engineering team at Hydro Innovations recommended the Ragazzini peristaltic pump model MS3 to solve the problem. Ragazzini pumps use a roller on bearing design so the casing does not have to be filled and refilled with expensive lubricating fluid. This means that hose changes are quicker and cleaner, and also enables owners to take advantage of Ragazzini’s leak detection system that alerts them when a hose needs to be replaced. Pumps can be used on suction lifts up to 9 metres and produce pressures to 15 bar.

The installation at Blantyre Farms was successful with no issues reported yet.