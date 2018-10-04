QLD beef process plant invests in Gorman-Rupp sewage pump

I would like to enquire about Hydro Innovations

A Queensland-based beef processing plant recently purchased a Gorman-Rupp sewage pump to pump their wastewater. The company chose a T3A3S-B unit to deliver the required 20 litres per second pumping performance.

Gorman-Rupp pumps have been standardised by the beef processing plant for their wastewater applications due to the product’s reliability and service features. Gorman-Rupp has been designing and manufacturing first class self priming pumps in their Mansfield, Ohio, USA plant since the middle of the last century, and their latest models continue to have the same rugged reliability that was built into those early models.

Key safety and maintenance features in the current range of Gorman-Rupp wastewater pumps include large removable cover-plates allowing operators to access pump internals for inspection or maintenance; fast shim-less clearance adjustment allowing pumps to be kept at peak operating efficiency, while minimising blockages; and a dual lip seal and atmospheric vent protecting shaft and bearings in the event of a seal failure.

The plant will continue to use Gorman-Rupp pumps in these tough applications.

Gorman-Rupp wastewater pumps are available in Australia through Hydro Innovations .