Pumping corrosive wastewater with CD4MCu pumps

Wastewater exposes pumps to high levels of corrosive liquids, leading to shorter lifespans and higher expenditure on repairs and maintenance.

Gorman-Rupp’s self-priming Super T Series pumps, available from Hydro Innovations in Australia, deliver excellent service in wastewater pumping applications. These wastewater pumps are not only easy to access and maintain, but can handle solid particles including stringy materials such as rags.

Gorman-Rupp also offers these pumps in CD4MCu, a duplex stainless steel that offers higher corrosion resistance than 316 stainless steel, and is up to 50% harder, making it the ideal material for pumping corrosive solids-laden wastewater.

Gorman-Rupp’s self-priming pumps in CD4MCu can be mounted up to 7.6 metres above the wastewater, keeping the pumps in a dry place and making them easier and safer to access. With no cranes or confined space access required, clearances are adjusted in minutes and repairs can be carried out by relatively untrained personnel.

While coating wastewater pumps is seen as a solution to prevent corrosion, it’s only temporary, the appearance of ‘cracks’ being an early indication that the coating has failed.

Contact Hydro Innovations at (02) 9898 1800 or email sales@hydroinnovations.com.au

