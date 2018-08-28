Pet food plant selects Gorman-Rupp for wastewater pumping

A major pet food manufacturer chose Gorman-Rupp self priming pumps for their wastewater pumping application. The pump met the primary requirements of the manufacturer including low lifecycle cost, easy access and operator safety.

Gorman-Rupp T3A60S-B, the smallest in the Gorman-Rupp “Super T” family was selected on the basis of its flow – the pump delivers a maximum flow of up to 25 litres per second and a maximum head of 33 metres, and operates on a suction lift up to 7.6 metres. Despite being the smallest in this range, the pump is still capable of passing a 63mm spherical solid.

Key features of the Gorman-Rupp T3A60S-B self priming pumps include a self-cleaning wear plate system allowing easy handling of stringy materials such as rags, gloves and wet wipes; large removable cover plate giving operators access to pump internals without disconnecting the pump from the piping system; and reduced maintenance cost with easy access enabled and no need for cranes or any other lifting device.

The pet food company wanted the pump to be located outside the wastewater pit so that operators had easy and safe access to the pump.

Genuine Gorman-Rupp self priming pumps deliver reliable and effective wastewater pumping to water authorities, councils and businesses around Australia looking for safe and cost-effective pumping.

Gorman-Rupp self priming pumps are available in Australia from Hydro Innovations .