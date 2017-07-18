Packaged pump stations for industrial and municipal wastewater

Packaged pump stations from Gorman-Rupp address the requirements of industrial and municipal wastewater pumping applications in several countries across the world. As the world’s leading manufacturer of self priming centrifugal pumps and the main producer of packaged above-ground pumping stations, Gorman-Rupp delivers several advantages including quick and easy installation, minimal environmental impact and simple maintenance.

Gorman-Rupp’s packaged pump stations have seen thousands of installations over the past 40 years across the USA and Europe, delivering a key solution for industrial and municipal wastewater pumping applications.

Gorman-Rupp self-priming centrifugal sewage pumps are located at ground level to allow operators easy and safe access for service and maintenance. They can operate on suction lifts to 7.6 metres, offer flows to 200 litres per second with a single pump, and deliver heads to 95 metres.

Advantages of above-ground pumping stations

Ready to install

Gorman-Rupp packaged pump stations are supplied complete with pumps, motors, drive systems, valves, interconnecting piping, level controls and motor control centre. All equipment can be installed into existing buildings or supplied in a special enclosure with options including a standard 200 x 200 fibreglass enclosure with several exterior appearance options, a standard 210 x 300 fibreglass enclosure with ‘roll top’, concrete enclosures built to size, and acoustic steel enclosures built to size.

Save on civil engineering

Gorman-Rupp pumps are installed at ground level. The sump can be significantly smaller, compared to the requirement for a submersible pump, while still providing the required flow volume. Additionally, there’s no need for a separate valve chamber.

Save on operating costs

Quick, easy and safe maintenance is enabled thanks to the easily accessible equipment. The wet well is automatically and continuously cleaned since the Gorman-Rupp self-priming pumps can pump down to very low levels, removing all of the contents including sediment, rags, wipes and fat with every pump cycle. The high efficiency motors ensure excellent energy efficiency while keeping the pumps at peak operating efficiency. Gorman-Rupp pumps provide the assurance of a very long service life compared to submersible pumps. The servicing can be done safely by a single operator.

Save on installation costs

Since the packaged pump station is supplied ready to install, it is pre-tested at the factory under site conditions; only piping and power connections need to be made. The pump stations are also designed for simple upgrades with the wet well size not required to be upgraded – only the suction lines need to fit into the wet well.

When upgrading old dry well installations, most of the infrastructure can be re-used if self priming pumps are utilised, as the pumps can be located at the motor gallery level or at ground level. Adding storage capacity by converting the dry well to a wet well is also possible.

Improved safety

Submersible pumps may require operators to open wet well hatches to access pumps, guide rails and discharge bends at the time of repair and replacement. However, with Gorman-Rupp self-priming pumps, operators do not have to open wet well hatches, work in unsafe confined spaces, or work with cranes or heavy swinging weights, with only one operator required to perform most of the maintenance work.

Warranty

Gorman-Rupp packaged pump stations supplied by Hydro Innovations (with or without enclosure or controls) are warranted for 5 years by the manufacturer.