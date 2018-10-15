NSW snack company installs self priming wastewater pump

A major snack manufacturer based in NSW recently installed a Gorman-Rupp self-priming pump to service one of their wastewater pits. Gorman-Rupp’s T2 pump was chosen because the flow was under 10 L/s; additionally, it can self prime to 7.3 metres and re-prime unattended, automatically every time.

The manufacturer also liked the reliability that came with each Gorman-Rupp pump. Since this particular application involved the pumping of corrosive wastewater, the pump was fitted with internal parts made from CD4MCu, a duplex stainless steel that not only resists corrosion but is also hard enough to resist abrasion from grit in the pumped media.

Key features of Gorman-Rupp’s T2 self priming pumps include ability to pass a 38mm spherical solid; and large removable inspection cover allowing operators to access pump internals for inspection and/or service.

Since the pump is located at ground level, there is no need to employ cranes or lifting devices, or expose operators to confined spaces during service and maintenance, ensuring their safety.

Gorman-Rupp self-priming pumps are available from Hydro Innovations .