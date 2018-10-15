Search
Home > NSW snack company installs self priming wastewater pump
Related Supplier News
Gorman-Rupp wastewater pumps increasing safety at fruit juice company
Gorman-Rupp wastewater pumps increasing ...
Gorman-Rupp self-priming wastewater pumps were recently installed for an NSW fruit juice manufacturer to enhance safety for their operators.
QLD beef process plant invests in Gorman-Rupp sewage pump
QLD beef process plant invests in ...
A Queensland-based beef processing plant recently purchased a Gorman-Rupp sewage pump to pump their wastewater.
Wastewater pumps offering safety and easy access
Wastewater pumps offering safety ...
Another meat processing plant has just taken delivery of a Gorman-Rupp packaged self-priming wastewater pump system.

NSW snack company installs self priming wastewater pump

By Hydro Innovations 15 October 2018
Supplier News
article image Gorman-Rupp’s T2 self priming pump
logo
02 98981800

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
Visit Website

A major snack manufacturer based in NSW recently installed a Gorman-Rupp self-priming pump to service one of their wastewater pits. Gorman-Rupp’s T2 pump was chosen because the flow was under 10 L/s; additionally, it can self prime to 7.3 metres and re-prime unattended, automatically every time.

The manufacturer also liked the reliability that came with each Gorman-Rupp pump. Since this particular application involved the pumping of corrosive wastewater, the pump was fitted with internal parts made from CD4MCu, a duplex stainless steel that not only resists corrosion but is also hard enough to resist abrasion from grit in the pumped media.

Key features of Gorman-Rupp’s T2 self priming pumps include ability to pass a 38mm spherical solid; and large removable inspection cover allowing operators to access pump internals for inspection and/or service.

Since the pump is located at ground level, there is no need to employ cranes or lifting devices, or expose operators to confined spaces during service and maintenance, ensuring their safety.

Gorman-Rupp self-priming pumps are available from Hydro Innovations .

Visit Website
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Self Priming Pumps Wastewater Sewage Pumps